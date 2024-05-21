iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Raised by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EFV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,270 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

