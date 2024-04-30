Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 52,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 47,215 shares.The stock last traded at $13.25 and had previously closed at $12.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Oculis from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Oculis Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oculis Holding AG will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,980,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Further Reading

