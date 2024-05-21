Associated Banc Corp Has $14.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,363 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $163.01. The company had a trading volume of 186,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,035. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

