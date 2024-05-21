Associated Banc Corp Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 213,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,224. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

