Associated Banc Corp Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,119,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $305.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $39.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.