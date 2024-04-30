Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in April

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 480,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of CSIOF stock remained flat at $7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $8.24.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
