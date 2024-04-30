Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $9.35 million and $15,145.23 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,361.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00714132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00130628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00041737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.62 or 0.00196513 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00052771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00099313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,709,034 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

