Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Expands By 18.1%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,346,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 1,140,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,487.7 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. 496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $86.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.35.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.