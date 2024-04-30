Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Expands By 18.1%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,346,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 1,140,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,487.7 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. 496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $86.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.35.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.