Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $214.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

WM traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.52. 585,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

