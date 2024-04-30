Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $84.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.99. 1,856,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,761,977.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,738,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,761,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,860 shares in the company, valued at $30,738,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

