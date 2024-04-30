Ledyard National Bank Has $974,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 368,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,614,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.97. The company had a trading volume of 895,027 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.06.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.