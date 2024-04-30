Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 316,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,387. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

