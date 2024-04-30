Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.55% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $159,000.

FAN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $186.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

