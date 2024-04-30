Van ECK Associates Corp Has $46.83 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,298 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 42,410 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $46,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,762. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,114,335. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

