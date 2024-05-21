Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 1%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.42 and last traded at $73.73. Approximately 2,321,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,194,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.89.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $21,955,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 36,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

