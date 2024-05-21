Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$472,719.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$472,719.00.
Riley Millar Frame also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total transaction of C$275,120.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.6 %
PEY stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.83. The company had a trading volume of 781,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.79. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
