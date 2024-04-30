Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

PLSE stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. 27,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,623. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

