Van ECK Associates Corp Has $156.18 Million Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,940,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 10.04% of Equinox Gold worth $156,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 43.7% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,168. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

