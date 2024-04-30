Ledyard National Bank Has $541,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $225.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,656. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.34 and its 200 day moving average is $215.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

