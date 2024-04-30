Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Nature’s Sunshine Products has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.94 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 3.39%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $367.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.82. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

