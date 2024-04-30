VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.53 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 14.34%.

EGY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 356,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $667.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.29. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

