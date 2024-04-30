Spectral AI (MDAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

Spectral AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDAI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 47,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. Spectral AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Spectral AI in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention.

