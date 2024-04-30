Naviter Wealth LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 62,766 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 459.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.3% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

