China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Down 7.8% in April

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Down 1.8 %

CLPXY traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,159. China Longyuan Power Group has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$11.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.21.

About China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

