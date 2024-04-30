Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Shares Up 4.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $81.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Restaurant Brands International traded as high as $77.24 and last traded at $77.03. 1,239,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,456,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.84.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

