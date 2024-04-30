Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Decreases By 11.6%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CannaGrow Price Performance

CGRW stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. CannaGrow has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get CannaGrow alerts:

About CannaGrow

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.