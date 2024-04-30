Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Decreases By 11.6%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CannaGrow Price Performance
CGRW stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. CannaGrow has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About CannaGrow
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CannaGrow
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.