Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 932,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,410 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $61,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Shell by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

