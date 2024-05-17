Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CG. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.97.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CG opened at C$9.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$9.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.85%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.