Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million.

Usio Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.64 on Friday. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 255.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 722,305 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

