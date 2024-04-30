Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 21,539 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.31% of Roper Technologies worth $181,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ROP stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $509.27. 183,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,774. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.06 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $544.42 and its 200-day moving average is $533.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.