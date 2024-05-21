Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company.

Integer stock opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average of $104.32. Integer has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,812 shares of company stock valued at $771,956. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Integer by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

