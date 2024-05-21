DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.41.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,176 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DXC Technology by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after buying an additional 1,386,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3,407.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,411,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,395,000 after buying an additional 1,370,962 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

