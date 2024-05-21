Contrasting SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) & Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Free Report) and Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SQZ Biotechnologies and Apogee Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.26%. Given Apogee Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apogee Therapeutics is more favorable than SQZ Biotechnologies.

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Apogee Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $18.16 million 0.03 -$79.46 million ($2.61) -0.01 Apogee Therapeutics N/A N/A -$83.99 million ($5.25) -9.98

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Apogee Therapeutics. Apogee Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Apogee Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -369.96% -119.83% -59.90% Apogee Therapeutics N/A -27.14% -23.24%

Summary

Apogee Therapeutics beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs comprise APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

