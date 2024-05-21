Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.90. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $9.69.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,648.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 13,985 shares of company stock valued at $47,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

