Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

ALPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALPN opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 65.17%. Analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 44.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Featured Articles

