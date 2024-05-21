Cormark Lowers ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target to C$59.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$68.00 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$62.00.

ATS Stock Performance

ATS Company Profile

ATS stock opened at C$47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.33. ATS has a one year low of C$41.12 and a one year high of C$64.80.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

