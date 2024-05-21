Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Posted by on May 21st, 2024

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQFree Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Equillium Stock Performance

Shares of EQ stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equillium will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equillium stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Equillium as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.