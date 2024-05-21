Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Equillium Stock Performance

Shares of EQ stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equillium will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

Equillium Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equillium stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equillium, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EQ Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Equillium as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

