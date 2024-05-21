StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.76 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

