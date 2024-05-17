Artis REIT (TSE:AX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Artis REIT Stock Performance
Artis REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$14.42.
Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.89 million during the quarter.
Artis REIT Company Profile
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.
