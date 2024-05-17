Fair Oaks Income Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Price Performance
Shares of FAIR opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.56. Fair Oaks Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.56.
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
