Fair Oaks Income Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FAIR opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.56. Fair Oaks Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.56.

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

