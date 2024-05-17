Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Issue $1.61 Quarterly Dividend

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Copa has increased its dividend payment by an average of 60.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Copa has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Copa to earn $17.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $109.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPA. TD Cowen raised their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

