National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06), reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million.
National Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of NKSH opened at $31.77 on Friday. National Bankshares has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.58.
National Bankshares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.
National Bankshares Company Profile
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
