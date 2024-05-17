National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06), reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million.

National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NKSH opened at $31.77 on Friday. National Bankshares has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.58.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Bankshares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in National Bankshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,285,000. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

