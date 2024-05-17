Canoe EIT Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
ENDTF stock opened at C$10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.74. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.76 and a 12 month high of C$10.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
