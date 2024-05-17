Raymond James Lowers Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Underperform

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $3.40 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $144.74 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,490,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after buying an additional 180,539 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 825,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 699,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 102,065 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

