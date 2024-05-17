Raymond James Lowers Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Underperform

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Quipt Home Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $3.40 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $144.74 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.
