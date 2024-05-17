AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.70 (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 123.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $11.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

NYSE:AVB opened at $198.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $200.71.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.83.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

