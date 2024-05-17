Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
OXLCN stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
