abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AAS opened at GBX 283.76 ($3.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £438.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,352.38 and a beta of 0.64. abrdn Asia Focus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289 ($3.63). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 261.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60.

In related news, insider Krishna Shanmuganathan purchased 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £9,933.51 ($12,476.15). Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

