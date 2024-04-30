Energi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $777,407.51 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $8.51 million and $777,407.51 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00053927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,269,820 coins and its circulating supply is 76,267,446 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

