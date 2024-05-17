StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.55.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $105.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 355.5% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.0% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

