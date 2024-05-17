Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $374.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.22. 845,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

